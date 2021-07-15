Courtney Ann Cobb, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Courtney Ann Cobb will be held at Monday July 19, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at The Jaylex Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. The Reverend Lewis Macklin officiating. Ms. Cobb affectionately known as “Cookie” departed this life July 8, 2021 in the Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness.

Courtney was born September 21, 1989, a daughter of Marcus Cobb Sr. and Cheryl Adams.

She attended Chaney High and Youngstown State University.

Courtney worked as a sales associate for IGS Energy.

She enjoyed painting and bingo. She was actively involved in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving parents, her siblings, Marcus Cobb Jr, Cameron Cobb both of Youngstown, Tamieka Cobb of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Demetra Provitt of Warren, Ohio, Brittainny Cobb of Austintown, Ohio; her children Xavier Cobb, Isaiah Christian, Amiya Mendez, all of Youngstown, Shanti Moreland of Akron; three aunts, L’Civia Adams of Campbell, Ohio, Debra Pegues, Linda Carter both of Youngstown; an uncle, Leon Cobb of Columbus, Georgia; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews; her bonus parents, Joseph Haywood, Yvonne Willis; a host of dear friends who were more like family.

Courtney was preceded in death by her grandparents, LC, Lillian Adams, Janie Seldon, Eddie Franklin; two uncles, Philip Adams, Vincent Keith Cobb and one aunt, Ann Marie Seldon.

The family will receive friends Monday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Courtney Ann ” Cookie” Cobb

A television tribute will air Friday, July 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.