Clinton S. Harris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Clinton S. Harris will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center ,2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr.Harris was called from labor to rest on November 1, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Harris was born November 19, 1935 the son of Clay Harris and Minnie Foley-Harris.

He retired from Youngstown Sheet & Tube in 1982.

He was an avid bowler and he loved skating and bike riding, fishing and working on his car, truck and boat. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory, a sister Clara (Bennie) Gordon of Youngstown, Ohio; his children, Victoria Harris of Canfield, Ohio, Tonette (Keith) Dodson of Austintown, Ohio, Vennie Talley of Clearwater, Florida, Victor (Renee) Harris of Campbell, Ohio and Anthony (Mary) Harris of Youngstown, Ohio, Tommy Barnes of Akron, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.

Mr. Harris was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Melvjo Harris; his sters, Lorreta Carruth, Virginia Underwood; his brother Henry Harris and great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Clinton S Harris