Clarence “Clem” Thompson, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Clarence “Clem” Thompson, Jr. will be held Friday, April 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown.

Mr. Thompson entered eternal rest Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Clarence was born July 12, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Clarence Thompson, Sr. and Rosa Lee Ross.

He was employed at US Steel as a laborer until his retirement. He was also a bus driver for the Buckeye Elks Youth Center and a groundskeeper for Mill Creek Metro Parks.

Clarence enjoyed fishing, baseball, cooking and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan.

Clarence leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Shirley D. Pugh Thompson, whom he married July 12, 1990; his five children, Gail Gordon, Rosetta Ross, Evelyn Ross, Kevin Ross, of Youngstown, Ohio and Clarence (Rosetta) Thompson III of Ashtabula, Ohio; his siblings, Loretta Crum of Youngstown, Ohio, Laura “Jellie” Winford and George ( Sherry ) Thompson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, John (L. Roni) Thompson of Columbus, Ohio and Richard Thompson of Florida; his mother-in-law, Willie Mae Pugh; four nephews whom he reared, Mark Washington (Virginia), Frank (Angie) Thompson, Jamon (Stephanie) Bates and Demetrius Pugh; a special son, Ronell (Ta’Knia) Williams; in-laws, Albert (Annette) Pugh, Jr. of Liberty, Ohio, Corey L. Pugh (Sonia), Girseal Pugh, Leatha M. Pugh (Mike) and Stephanie N. Pugh (Terrance), all of Youngstown, Ohio, Alberta Lisbon of Struthers, Ohio and Anthony C. (Dava) Pugh of North Carolina; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of nephews, nieces, cousin and dear friends including a special friend, Donna Wade and the mothers of his children, Myrtle Gurley and Gwendolyn Ross.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Maurice Gurley; a daughter, Nina Thompson; two sisters, Rosetta and Mary Thompson; a brother, Albert Sly; his nephew, Tyrone Thompson; his father-in-law, Albert Pugh, Sr.; his son-in-law, William T. Gordon and brothers-in-law, William Crum and Donald Lisbon.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dawn Denson and the staff of Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 16 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the 11:00 a.m. service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

