YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Ms. Clara Square will be held Saturday April 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Square departed this life April 10, 2023.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

