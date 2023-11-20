FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher Allen Smih, also known as Fresh, 38 of the Farrell community, departed this life unexpectedly the morning of Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in Colquitt, Georgia.

He was born on November 20, 1984, in New Castle, Pennsylvania to the late Kimberly L. Smith and Mike G. Burns, Sr.

Chris was a man of passion and ambition, always striving to make the ones he loved the most smile, laugh and have a good time while being around him.

He was employed by Miller Zell in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chris’s dedication to making money to provide for his loved ones never went unnoticed. His hustle served as an inspiration to those around him, fueling their own aspirations and dreams to be like him one day when they grew up. Fresh was a warm and caring individual, yet he was also a tough lover.

Chris cherished his family and friends above all else. His love and support knew no boundaries, and his presence would light up any room he entered. He formed deep bonds with his loved ones and treasured moments spent together, creating memories that will forever linger in their hearts.

Surviving Chris is his loving spouse, Antonette Austin; their beautiful daughter, Aries Austin; his brothers, Darwin Green, Michael Burns, Jr., Cory Burns and Joshua Burns, along with his youngest sister, Natosha Shepherd and sister-in-law, Trisha Burns. In addition, he leaves behind his niece, Chardazia Green and nephew, Isaiah Green, who held a special place in his heart. His legacy will radiate by the fond memories to be shared by his Godchildren, Brandon Chambers, Jr., Amya Shaw, TaeLyn McKelvin and D’Onna Grace, along with an expansive score of family and friends.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents; grandmothers, Marion Smith and Irene Burn; sister, Sheena Pete; brother, Brandon Pete; aunts, Desiree Austin and Tammy Smith and uncle, Norman Smith.

Fresh will forever remain a beacon of inspiration, a guiding star that reminds us of the importance of love, family, and the pursuit of our dreams. As we bid him farewell, let us vow to carry his essence within us, forever honoring his legacy.

To honor his memory, we shall gather to also honor his life. Let us take solace in the memories that we shared with him – the laughter, the warmth, and the love he bestowed upon our lives. A public “Celebration of Life” Service will be held at Mt. Zion Church of God in Christ on Monday, November 20, Chris’s birthday at 1:00 p.m. and public viewing and visitation with the family will take place at 12:00 noon.

A private cremation service will take place at a serene location. Rest in peace Chris. May your soul find eternal serenity, and your spirit continue to shine upon us all.

The Smith Family entrusted the Ministry of Comfort and After-Care Arrangements to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 1059 Hamilton Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121 (724) 983.1523 Office.

Send flowers to the service of Christopher Allen Smith.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.