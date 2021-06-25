Chester A. Perry, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Chester A. Perry will be held Saturday June 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center , 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Perry departed this life June 17, 2021.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center. Interment will be in Mahoning Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Hubbard, Ohio.

Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Arrangements are being handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 27, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.