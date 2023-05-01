CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Ms. Cheryl Lee Tillman will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE in Canton, Ohio.

Cheryl Lee Tillman, age 69 of Canton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

She was born on January 7, 1954 in Canton, Ohio to Boyd Allen and Alma Walker.

She was employed by the Hoover Company for 34 years.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Boyd Allen Walker; mother, Alma Walker; brothers, John Henry Walker, Joseph Walker and Allen (Junebug) Walker; sister-n-law, Mildred Walker and very close friend, Joe Lewis.

She leaves to cherish her memory to her loving son, Benjamin Tillman of San Diego, California; sister, Una Mae (Joe) Smith of Canton, Ohio; aunts, Annie Laura Locke and Alberta Walker, of Ozark, Alabama; nieces, Cheryl (Stephan) Brooks of Akron, Ohio, Jacqueline (Leroy) Tavares, Jr. of Charleston, South Carolina, Amanda (Derak) Williams of Akron, Ohio and Danielle (Tim) Chambers of O’Fallon, Illinois; nephews, Allen (Juanita) Walker of West Palm Beach, Florida, Willie L. Stewart of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, CJ (Wanda) Smith of Canton, Ohio and Joe (Alyssia) Smith of Akron, Ohio; special friend, Earl Martin and a host of great-nieces and nephews. She also leaves loving friends, Roger and Delores Williams, Novis Cody, Loretta Cundiff, Doreen Kelly, Chris Smith, Alice Jackson, Wanda Willis and a host of other friends and family.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

