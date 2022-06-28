YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Charshell Diamond Lanae Tensley will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Tensley 32, departed from this life on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Charshell was born August 15, 1989 in Youngstown, a daughter of Mary Spann and Charles Tensley and the adopted daughter of Beverly Branch.

Charshell was formerly employed as a home health aide.

She was a diehard Steelers fan and she loved doing hair. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends but she was most proud of her daughters, whom she adored.

Charshell leaves cherish her memory her loving daughters, Dymond Tensley and Kenedi Peterson; her parents; her siblings, Vincent Stennis, Tevin Spann, Gerald Robinson, Charles Tensley, Ebony, Natasha and Shayla; 11 nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives and dear friends, including her bonus nieces and nephews. She loved everyone kids as her own and she will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Avis Roland and Yvonne Tensley; her stepmother, Tiffany Tensley; her cousins, Terrez Spann, Danisha Spann and Robert Spann and her aunt, Ava.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 2 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon prior to services at the Jaylex Event Center. ​

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Services.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.