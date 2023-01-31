CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Charlie Allen Marshall, Sr. will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 700 Market Avenue South in Canton, Ohio.

Charlie Allen Marshall, Sr., was born November 25, 1942 in Dallas County, Alabama to the late M.C. Marshall and Cora Bell Marshall.

He graduated from Shiloh High School (Sardis, Alabama) in 1964.

He moved to Chicago, Illinois in 1965 and worked for Republic Steel, he was employed there for 22 years. He relocated to Canton, Ohio in 1987 where he began working for LTV Steel. Charlie was dedicated employee and a hard worker. He retired from LTV Steel in 2008.

He was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

Charlie was married to the love of his life, Glenda Marshall, for 53 years.

He enjoyed watching sports with his children and grandchildren. Charlie also loved to stay up to date on world news and was very vocal about current events.

He was preceded in death by his father, M.C. Marshall; mother, Cora Bell Marshall; sister, Mattie Marshall Neely and sister, Julia Bell Wilks.

Charlie, Sr. leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Glenda Marshall; two daughters, Ann Williams (Jerry) of Canton, Ohio and Valerie McLaughlin of Canton, Ohio; two sons, Derrick Glover of Columbus Ohio and Charlie Marshall, Jr. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; one aunt, Lenora Bryant of Columbus, Ohio; one sister, Cora L. Gaiter (Vodia) of Atlanta, Georgia; one sister-in-law, Mable Peoples of Sardis, Alabama; two brothers-in-law, Wade Smith of Sardis, Alabama and Warren Smith of Canton, Ohio; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two special nieces, Essie L Maxwell of Selma, Alabama and Rutha Hackett of Selma, Alabama and a host of nieces nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

