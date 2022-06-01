YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Charles James Zidian Mitchell Jr. will be held Saturday June 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Mitchell departed this life May 26, 2022.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

