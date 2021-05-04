Charles Edward Liston Scott, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Charles Edward Liston Scott, 39, will be held Saturday, May 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

Mr. Scott affectionately known as “Bucket” departed this life Saturday, April 24, 2021 and rejoined his heavenly family and gained his wings.

Charles was born April 1, 1982 in Youngstown Ohio a son of the late Charles Tucker and Alvena Scott.

Charles attended The Rayen High School.

Charles was employed at Comprehensive Logistics and The Dare To Dream Foundation.

As a young boy he loved playing basketball for the Hagstom House. He enjoyed music and spending time with his family and friends. Charles loved encouraging people with words of wisdom, he was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, his children whom he loved and cherished, Mailien Scott, Charles Scott and Braylon Myers; his siblings, Charles J. Hooper, Bernard Hasley, Jr., Monique Moore, Tysha Hooper, Charmissa Scott, Charzetta ( Jarelle Burt), Marvina (Micheal Green), Rickeya Scott and Diamond Bryant; 21 nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives including his favorite cousins, Jimmette “Met-Me” Scott, Isaac”Bub” Scott and Little Victor Nixon; special uncles, Lester Scott and Victor (LC) Nixon and dear friends, Harold Reeder, Aaron Rozier and Cquan.

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents, Twelvena Scott, Ruby Worthen Tucker, Liston Johnny Scott and L.C Buster Tucker.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

“Some people only walk this Earth for a short time and leave us too soon. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us.”

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

