Charles E. Fitzgerald, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Service in honor of Mr. Charles E. Fitzgerald, Sr. will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue.

Charles quietly traveled into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 after an extended illness.

He entered into this world on September 26, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, one of 14 children born to Willard, Sr. and Lucy A. Fitzgerald.

He was a graduate of East High School Class of ’69.

After his graduation Charles began employment with General Motors at the Lordstown plant from where he retired after more than 30 years.

Charles enjoyed watching and talking sports, playing BizWiz, attending Jazz in the Park, as well as spending time with his family and friends.

Charles will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Charles Fitzgerald, Jr. (Mary) of Twinsburg, Ohio, Craig Fitzgerald (Pia) and Curtis Fitzgerald (Liza), of Columbus, Ohio, Antoinette (Toi) Fitzgerald of Youngstown, Ohio, Imani Fitzgerald and Tyresha Little, both of Cleveland, Ohio; his siblings, Diane Fitzgerald of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Gwendolyn Reed of Raleigh, North Carolina and Zina Torbert (Keith) of Snellville, Georgia; 26 grandchildren along with a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Chris Fitzgerald; a sister, Laura Jarrett and his brothers, David, Willard, James, John, Burkley and Ralph Fitzgerald.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 19 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center. A private memorial service for family will follow at 12:00 Noon. In accordance with CDC guidelines and for the safety of all attendees are required to wear masks and social distance.

Arrangements handled by J.E Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Charles E. Fitzgerald, Sr.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.