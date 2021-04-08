Charles E. Allen, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Charles Eric Allen, Jr. will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Allen departed this life Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Allen known to his family and friends as “Eric” was born September 12, 1993 in Youngstown, a son of Aleesha Bell and Charles E. Allen, Sr.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and worked as a musician.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Aleesha Bell; his siblings, Danielle Bell, Anthony Jones and James Spikes; his children, D’Rello Charles Jeffrey Taylor, Cateleya Eleena, An’ Jolie Rose Allen, Charles Eric Allen III, Ralo Yamil Allen and Shaili Maire Lespier and a host of other relatives including his nieces, Kalicia, Kalena, Kensley and Kasrille Boyd.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Nettie Mae Hamilton; his father, Charles Eric Allen, Sr.; his grandfathers, Nathaniel Foster and Richard Hollis; his Godmother, Regina Miller and his aunt, Annette Allen.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 10 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

