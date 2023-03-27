FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Charles Arington Carr will be held Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon New Castle Road in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Carr departed this life unexpectedly at 3:27 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Sharon Regional Health System. He was 24 years old.

Charles, affectionately known as “Moo” was born on February 5, 1999 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Thomas L. Carr, Sr. and Vanessa (Shepard) McWhorter.

Charles (Moo) was a 2017 graduate of Hickory High School where he was the Mercer County all time leading rusher with 6,847 career yards. He accumulated 111 career touchdowns and in 2017 was named the Big 22 PA Player of the Year. He attended California University of Pennslvania in 2017.

Charles was a former employee of NLMK and Thoughtful Needs. He was most recently employed by TNC Disinfecting LLC where he worked alongside his stepfather, Thomas McWhorter.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving parents, Thomas L. (Juanita) Carr and Vanessa (Thomas) McWhorter; his two children, Nyla Mashay Carr (Jania McKnight) and Kylin Arrington Carr (Dior Campbell), whom he loved dearly; his siblings, Takeshia (Gary) Thomas, Tierra (Jason) Dabney, Talisha Carr, LaMonica McWhorter, Samantha Zawacki, Brandy Hill, Destiny Steele, Thomas L. Carr, Jr. and Thomas E. (Demi) McWhorter III; his grandparents, Mildred Shepard, Jaqueline and Kenneth McKoy; his aunts, Kathleen Shepard, Jacqueline McWhorter-Keller, Anitra Henderson, Gaylisa Carr, DoAsia Johnson, Shantel Hughes and Lezlie Somerset-Pope; his uncles, Jason McWhorter, Laren English and Shawn Dubose; two special nephews who he helped raise, Tre’Cier Carr and Zhy’ear Bender; his Godparents, Michael, Sr. and Daytrice Burns; Godsisters, Destinee Washington, D’Nazsha, Malaiah and Myah Burns and a Godbrother, Michael Burns, Jr. He also leaves behind special cousin/sisters, Brittany Moore and Symone Somerset and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles D. Shepard; his paternal grandmother, Aime L. Henderson and love of his life, sister, Paris Carr.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 31, 2023 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

