YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Cassandra Wheeler will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church.

Ms. Wheeler departed this life Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Parma, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church, prior to services.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Cassandra Wheeler.

