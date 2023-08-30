YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – C’Asia Charie Dubose also known to her mother as Dooter 24, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered into eternal life on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Mercy Health. Homegoing services will be held Friday, September 1, 2023 at Christ Centered Church 3300 Hudson Ave., Youngstown, OH 44511. Calling hours will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., services to immediately follow.

C’Asia Charie Dubose was born on January 22, 1999 to Charie Eiland and Ceyanie Dubose, and from that moment, she has always been everything.

She graduated from Boardman High School in Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in 2017.

She enjoyed reading, writing, listening to music, traveling, shopping and spending time with her family. She was a very bright young lady, who always lit up any room. She entered with her contagious smile, and filled it with constant jokes and laughter. She was a natural born leader, and knew how to make things happen. If there was money to be made, C’Asia was going to be there to make it. She was a lover of fashion infamous for her sneakers and could always be seen at her best. C’Asia dedicated her life to the Lord and in the end, God and family were her mission. She was available and loved with everything she had.

She is survived by her parents Charie Eiland (Lewis) and Ceyanie (Sharlisa) DuBose, two children Qua’dir and D’Auri, a God daughter Heaven Thorton and grandparents Clement and Rev Judy Eiland, siblings Tymere Dubose, Jazmine Dubose, Jalen McKinney, Jaleel Wilkins, Nyamekye Wehyby, Dream Dubose, Miracle Minor, Assyria Robinson, Arcaizah (Kadale) Young, and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and a host of family and friends.

She is proceeded in death by her grandparents Pearline Denise DuBose and Wayne Derek Sutton, Uncle Rev Nathaniel DuBose, Godmother Kyona Hooker, nephew Xavier Beck and cousins Cornell Kennedy, Jr. and Damon Lamont Irby, Jr.

Arrangements may be sent to Washington Funeral Home by Thursday, August 31, 2023 after that date they have to be at Tri C by 8:00 a.m. September 1, 2023.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 31 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.