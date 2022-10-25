YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mrs. Carrie Huntley will be held Thursday October 27, 2022 at 10:30am at Washington Funeral Home 2234 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Carrie Huntley, age 89, passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2022 at Park Vista rehabilitation center Youngstown, Ohio.

Carrie was born on June 12, 1933 in Cheraw, South Carolina to Clarence Thomas and Willie Thomas.

Carrie graduated from Coulter Memorial Academy in Cheraw, South Carolina class of 1952 and attended Fayetteville State University in North Carolina.

Following graduation she worked numerous jobs her favorite being zookeeper at Central Park New York City.

Carrie married Lawrence Huntley in Youngstown, Ohio in December 1974 and settled in Youngstown, Ohio. They were happily married for 34 years.

Carrie was a loyal member of the Elks Lodge Naomi Temple Youngstown, Ohio.

Carrie’s favorite charity was Saint Jude. Carried loved to eat, drink and be marry. She also had a love for cooking, playing cards and caring for her family. In her leisure time she loved to host parties for her family members. She always opened up her heart for those in need. She was a true woman of faith and she always said never give up. She will be greatly missed by everyone

She is survived by her daughters, Sonja and Kathy Sealy of Youngstown, Ohio; a brother, Jerome Blakeney of Navarre Florida; a granddaughter, Selita Traylor of Youngstown, Ohio; three great-grandchildren. Mileai, Kevin and Marcus of Youngstown. Ohio; a nephew, Kevin Josey of Navarre, Florida, Eugene Josey of Youngstown; nieces Dawn Ousley of Sharon Pennsylvania, Jeanette Josey pf Phoenix, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Huntley; her mother Willie Thomas; her father. Clarence Thomas, her siblings, Rosalee Josey, William, Alphonso, and Ralph Thomas.

Repast will be followed immediately after memorial at Sonia Sealy’s house.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Carrie Huntley