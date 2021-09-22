Carolyn Drayton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Minister Carolyn Drayton will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Drayton, 68 of Youngstown, Ohio departed this life on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Mercy Health.

Carolyn was born December 30, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Harvey and Hattie (Dunlap) Drayton.

She was a 1971 graduate of South High School, she also attended Youngstown State University.

She was an anointed singer and served as a member of the gospel group L.A. Simons from New Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed writing poetry and spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to mourn and cherish her memory her children, Tanisha (Tyrone) Crafter of Youngstown, Carl Drayton of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Gary (Tamiesha) Drayton of Youngstown, Arthur Drayton of Youngstown and Qweon (Dazia) Drayton-Washington of Youngstown; her brothers, Harvey Drayton of Maryland and Gary Drayton (Cynthia) of Atlanta, Georgia; 26 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Wilbert Drayton.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 24 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

