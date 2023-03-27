SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Carolyn B. Norman be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Life Covenant Church, 801 Spruce Avenue in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Carolyn Norman (Cozy) of Sharon, departed this life on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Norman was born December 5, 1946, she was 76 years old, born in Ramer, Tennessee. She is a daughter of Willie Cozart and Helen Campbell-Cozart.

Ms. Carolyn graduated of Brookfield High School, Brookfield Ohio.

She retired from Sharon Regional Hospital after working over five decades in the X-Ray department.

Ms. Norman was an active member of McGuffey Road Church of Christ, Youngstown Ohio.

She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her close family and friends. Her warm and caring spirit will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Larry J. Cozart, Sr. of Brookfield; her daughter, Monica Norman and her granddaughter, Nautica Greene, both Oklahoma; her niece and caregiver, DaRonica Cozart of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; nieces, Chiffon McCray and Charmel Gordon, of Farrell, Pennsylvania; great-nephew, Olajuwon Lee-Cozart of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; great-niece, TyAuna McCray of Farrell, Pennsylvania; her dearest friend, Judy Kaszowski of Masury, Ohio and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Lola M. Cozart and Melba J Cozart and her nephew, George L. Cozart.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Carolyn B. Norman.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.