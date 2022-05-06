YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Carolyn Alexander born August 9, 1950 in Talladega, Alabama, went on to Glory Thursday, April 28 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

She enjoyed bingo and arts and crafts.

She leaves to cherish her memory her only sister, Prudie (Donald) Majeski; daughters, Leah Jones (Tom Mollett, Jr.) and Heather Jones (Leslee Poindexter) and her favorite buddy, her dog, Luke. She also leaves her grandchildren, Leon (Deanna) Payne, Rashaun (Christina) Jones, James Williams, Allen Poindexter, Jr. Keisha and Kimberly Burns, Sade’ Sierra and Mariah Poindexter; 15 great-grandchildren; nephew, Kelly (Bryce) Evan; niece, Simone Tyree and two great-nephews, Kelly Logan Evans and Adrian Henrickson.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lou Washington; father, O.C. Clark; her daughter, Lynne Jones Mahmood, as well as her great-grandson, Khyree Beard.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Carolyn Alexander.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 8 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.