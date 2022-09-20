YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Caroline L. Velar will be held Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Caroline Linda Velar, 63, departed this life Friday, September 16, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic surrounded by family.

Caroline was born December 21, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Calvin and Jeweal Alexander.

She was a 1977 graduate of North High School.

She was a church member of Bridging of the Spirit Christian Center.

Caroline had multiple talents. She started her career at a young age delivering papers and working for her cousin, C-Staples. Moving on to be a photographer for Hills Department store, event planner, truck driver, computer refurbishes, MLK Elementary School (cafeteria) and finally her love of people migrated her to become a caregiver at Diamond Head and Comfort Keeper.

Caroline was a loving person with a big heart that would always help anyone in need and enjoyed being with her family having fun. She would always remind us “she loved us”.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Jeweal Alexander of Youngstown; her father and stepmother, Calvin (Patricia) Alexander of Hubbard; her children, Katina (Joseph) Hernandez of Texas, Marion (Nancy J.) Maxey of California and Christopher Velar of Youngstown; her siblings, Dorthea (Michael) Willis, Robert Alexander and Jennifer Hicks; her grandchildren, Darrel M. Scott, Joseph Hernandez and Andrew Hernandez; her nieces, great-nieces and nephews, Ivory Willis, Ciera Willis (Justin), Maliyah Seabrook (Kevin), Alivia (Andrew) Laursen, Alissia Artis, Michael Willis, Jr., Denzale Willis Lilyana Laursen, Kaia Vardell, all of Arizona; her uncle, Vernon (Barbara) Gilbert; aunts, Cassandra Benjamin, Chonita Jackson (Ruben) and Ann Harris, all of Youngstown and host of cousins and friends including her special friends who were always there for her, Lindell Neely, Benigna Pagan, Robin Harris, Paulette Johnson, Gloria Robinson Candace William and Emerson Velar.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Virginia and Shirley Gilbert, Pearline Pinkard and Lonnie Alexander; her aunt, Mable McKinney and Thomas McKinney and uncles, Hoover Harris, William Harris and Bea Harris.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 22 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, prior to the service.

My Sister had a saying that was very dear to her. “Have a Fantabulous, Marvelous, Wonderful Blessed day”. This is what she would like for everyone to remember her by.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

