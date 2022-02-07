YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol L. (McCoy) Parker-Sims, age 83, transitioned while surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Carol was born in York, Alabama to George McCoy and Katherine McCoy.

Carol married Luetenner Parker of York, Alabama. Several years after the passing of her first spouse she married Edward Sims of Leeds, Alabama in Youngstown, Ohio.

Carol accepted Christ at an early age at her home church Mt. Herman in York, Alabama. In 1957, she relocated to Youngstown, Ohio and became a member of Phillips Memorial Baptist Church and served for over 50 years in various positions.

She ensured her children and grandchildren knew the importance of higher education.

Mrs. Carol also known as “Mrs. C” established her career at Youngstown Towel Supply for over 30 years and retired as the most Senior Supervisor who was known for giving generations of Youngstowners an opportunity with a job at Towel Supply.

Singing and gardening, amongst other things, brought her great joy. Most importantly, her greatest joy was family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, four sons, Ray (Lorraine) Parker of Detroit, Michigan, Edward (Dawn) Parker of Kissimmee, Florida, Maurice (Shequita) Sims of San Antonio Texas and Christopher Sims of Cleveland, Ohio; three daughters, Joyce Parker of Akron, Ohio, Jean (Ed) Parker of Columbus, Ohio and Linnette (Aaron) Parker-Joshua of Jacksonville, Florida; stepchildren, Edward Sims, Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio and Diane Sims of Tucson, Arizona; sisters, Annie M. Lightfoot and Delois Joseph; a brother, Charles P McCoy; acknowledgment of Harold Joshua for the care and assistance given to “Mommy” as he affectionately called her; 32 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends who will sorely miss her loving and caring spirit and ways.

She was preceded in death by her father, George McCoy; mother, Katherine McCoy; spouses, Luetenner Parker and Edward Sims; brother, Leon McCoy; sister, Catherine Sturdivant; brother, Johnny McCoy; brother, Herman McCoy; brother, Willie McCoy; sister, Donnie Tillman; sister, Anna Jackson; brother, U.C. McCoy; brother, George McCoy; brother, Albert McCoy; sister, Dorothy Amerson and stepchildren, Darnell Sims, Annette Sims and Anthony Sims.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 11 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Services for Carol Sims will be held on Saturday, February 12, with a viewing at 9:00 a.m. followed by the 10:00 a.m. service, at Phillips Memorial Baptist Church, 1407 Victor Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Internment will follow at Tod Homestead Cemetery immediately after the conclusion of the services in Youngstown, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.