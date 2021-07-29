Carmilla F. Kirkland Harris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Carmilla F. Kirkland Harris will be held Friday July 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Harris age 77, peacefully went to be with the Lord on July 19, 2021 at St Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boardman, Ohio.

Carmilla served the Lord all of her life and was loved by many. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughters, Dana A. Harris, Adrian L. Allen; her grandson, Walter K. Allen; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center. Internment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery Youngstown, OH.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

