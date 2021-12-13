YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Ms. Carma L. Wilson will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Carma L. Wilson, 86, transitioned from this life Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Humility House in Austintown, Ohio.

Carma was born on February 22, 1935, in Wellington, Ohio. She was the fourth of six children to the late Avon and Mamie (Rucker) DuVal.

Carma was a graduate of Wellington High School’s Class of 1954.

She was a homemaker, she enjoyed baking, cooking, knitting, crocheting and family gatherings. She enjoyed watching basketball, football, Family Feud and most importantly her nails, she loved keeping up with her long fancy nails.



She was a long-time dedicated member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. She was active on the Senior Usher board, Culinary Ministry, Asst. Advisor of Dare to be Different Youth group, Youth Usher Advisor, Asst. Sunday School Teacher, Trustee, Mission and she also worked with the Jr. Church Ministry.



Carma leaves to cherish her memory her three children, Juanita (Dwight)Wilson-Burley, Lee Ann (Stephen) Wilson-Lawrence and William (Amy) Wilson; a sister, Margaret Lacey; a brother, Colonel Aaron (Janice) DuVal; nine grandchildrenn Tina, William, Sharonda, Nate, Tevin (Liz), Natalie, Toni, Troy and Jayden; three Goddaughters whom she helped raise, Shelia, Brandy and Kisia, as well as a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, Carma was preceded in death by her lifetime partner, Clyde W. Frazier; a brother, Robert DuVal; two sisters, Helen Corn and Mary L. Gilliam and two brothers-in-law, Henry Gilliam and George Corn.

Due to the pandemic all guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Arrangements handled by J. E. Washington Funeral Services.



