YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Carlos A. Valentin will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Valentin departed this life Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to services at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

