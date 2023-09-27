WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Calvin Bernard Cole, Sr. Calvin Bernard Cole, Sr., a beloved father and skilled handyman, passed away on Friday, September 22, 2023, in Warren, Ohio, at the age of 61.

He was born on November 6, 1961, in Youngstown, Ohio, to parents who instilled in him the values of hard work, resilience and love for family.

Throughout his life, Calvin brought joy and laughter to those around him. His warm smile and compassionate nature left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew him. As a dedicated handyman in the home improvement industry, Calvin exemplified the true meaning of craftsmanship. His expertise and attention to detail were renowned and he took great pride in his work.

Despite facing educational challenges, Calvin maintained a strong work ethic and thrived as a self-employed handyman. His unwavering commitment to his craft allowed him to build a successful career and established himself. Calvin’s dedication and ability to transform houses into homes will forever be cherished by those fortunate enough to have experienced his skills firsthand.

Calvin leaves behind a lasting legacy of love including cherished memories with his life partner and love, Daniella. He is also survived by his adoring daughter, Latasha Cole and his two beloved sons, Cameron Cole and Calvin Cole, Jr. and his brother, Robert Cole. Moreover, he absolutely loved being papa to his eight grandchildren. Their lives are forever enriched by the guidance, love and wisdom he imparted upon them.

He was welcomed into the gates of Heaven by his parents and sons, William and Matthew Cole; along with his siblings, Charles Cole and Jeff Cole and an infant sister.

Calvin will forever remain in the hearts and memories of all who knew him. Though he may no longer be physically present, the impact of his kind soul and masterful workmanship will continue to inspire generations to come.

As we bid farewell to Calvin, let us celebrate the vibrant and joyous life he led and let his legacy serve as a reminder to cherish our loved ones and strive for excellence in all that we do.

To honor Calvin’s life and honor his wishes, a private service was held. At a later date, a public gathering will be held for a time of reflection, where stories of Calvin’s adventurous spirit will be shared, ensuring that his spirit lives on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Comfort ministry and transitional care arrangements have been entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

