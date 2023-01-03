YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Bryon Lamont Thomas will be held Thursday, Januarys 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Thomas departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to services.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

