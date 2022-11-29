FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Brice Bishop Hilton will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC, 1825 Roemer Blvd. in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Brice went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Warren, Ohio.

Brice was born December 22, 1984, to Anderson George Hilton and LaSonia Moorer in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Brice attended Farrell Area School class of 2003.

Brice was currently employed at the Breakroom as a cook and bar back, a security guard at the Twin City Elks Lodge and at Walmart as a laborer.

He was simply beautiful inside and out. He was loved by so many people. He was good with computers and technology. Brice was genuinely loved every day of his life; Brice was truly a stand-up comedian. He loved to make you laugh. He had so much love and charisma in him and the potential within him was so obvious that the sky was the limit.

He leaves to mourn his passing and celebrate his memories, his parents, LaSonia (Charles) Moorer-Henry; his son, Jamir Matteo DeShawn Hilton; a baby due May 2023 and a special son whom he reared from infancy, Allen McKeithan; his brothers, Edward Moorer and Jermaine (LaKeisha) Hilton; a brother from another mother, Darrell (LaVina) Smith; his sisters, Camille Askerneese, Felicia Moorer and Nikkia (Joseph Miller) Ford; his fiancée Blair Legg; his nieces and nephews, Marcus Askerneese, James Harris, Destin Gregory, MaKayla Moorer, Alexis Ford, Jermaine Hilton, Jr., Cherish Keith, Drake Hilton, Grey Hilton, Deija Moorer, Elyse Gamble and Arianna Scott; a Godfather, Robert Brown; a Goddaughter, Danayiha Smith; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was greeted in Heaven by his father, Anderson Hilton; paternal grandmother, Alice Friday; paternal grandfather, Bishop Hilton; maternal grandmother, LV Moorer and maternal grandfather, Arthur W. Jenkins.

The family will receive friends Monday November 28, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

