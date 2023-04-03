YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Breona Janay Layton will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 11:00, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Layton departed this life Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.