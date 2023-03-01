YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Brenda L. Byers will be held Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Byers departed this life Tuesday, February 14, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 3, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

