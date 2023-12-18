YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brandon Marquise Bryant closed his eyes to the world, shrouded with love from his family, as the veil of his spirit was lifted on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

As a baby, he opened those same eyes on September 23, 1987, from the union of Willie and Monica Bryant, in Youngstown, Ohio. Brandon’s vibrant spirit and positive energy touched the lives of all those around him.

Brandon was a passionate and dedicated individual who excelled in his professional life, As an information technology engineer in the communications industry, he proudly served as a valuable member of the AT&T family. With his unwavering commitment and expertise, Brandon contributed immensely to the field, leaving an indelible mark on his colleagues and the industry.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Brandon had a zest for life that was infectious. An avid gym-goer, he thrived on the challenge of a good workout, always striving to push his physical limits. Brandon found solace in cheering for his favorite teams, the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers, and could often be found passionately dissecting game plays with friends and family.

Family held great importance to Brandon, and he treasured every moment spent with his loved ones. Their love and support were the pillars that bolstered Brandon throughout his life’s journey. He shared a deep bond especially with his daughter, Olivia. His best friend, Donte’ Williams and Godson, Mikhael Harmon, played an important and valued role in his life.

In his free time, Brandon enjoyed engaging in friendly spirited competitions of Uno and Spades, where his infectious laughter and competitive spirit shone through. He was also a devoted Masonic member, finding strength and brotherhood within the Masonic community.

Brandon’s academic achievements were commendable and he pursued his education relentlessly. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Communication and an MBA with a concentration in Information Technology and Administration from Western Governor University. These accomplishments served as a testament to his unwavering dedication and intellectual prowess.

Brandon’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of all those who were fortunate enough to have had him in their lives. He will be deeply missed by his grieving family, which includes his mother, Monica Bryant; father, Willie Bryant; fiancée, Taniqua Lett; daughter, Olivia Bryant; sister, Brittney Bryant; brothers, Willie Bryant IV and Shain Bryant; grandmothers, Min. JoAnne (Deacon Michael) Lyons and Carolyn Averhart; special grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Larry Simpson; Godmother, Beatrice “Bee” Bentley; niece, Vanessa Bryant, as well as a countless score of friends and colleagues.

As he entered the gates of Heaven, Brandon was greeted by his grandfathers, Earnest Averhart and Ronnie Griffin. The family takes hope contained within sacred text, “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”

In honor of Brandon’s life, funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown. A public viewing will be held prior to the service, allowing friends and community members to pay their respects and celebrate the remarkable life of Brandon. The viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. which will be officiated by Rev. Lewis W. Macklin II. You are welcome to attend as the family bid a final farewell to their always loved Brandon.

In accordance with the family’s wishes, Brandon will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery, located at 2200 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Though Brandon’s physical presence may no longer be with us, his legacy of love, laughter and dedication will forever echo in our hearts. He shall find eternal peace, and may we cherish the memories we shared with him.

It is with grateful hearts, the Bryant Family has entrusted the Ministry of Comfort and After-Care Arrangements to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, 330-782-8500.

