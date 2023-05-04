YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Brandon Jermaine Liggens, Sr. will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Liggens, 43 of Youngstown, Ohio, transitioned to his eternal home Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Brandon was born November 24, 1979 in Youngstown, the eldest son of the Late Laura Liggens and Robert Lee Scott.

Brandon attended East High School later receiving his GED.

He was a member of the NewBirth Kimmelbrook Baptist Church and a faithful Sunday School member, he also helped with the upkeep of the church grounds.

Brandon was a true Pittsburgh Steelers fan; he also enjoyed helping his Aunt Yvonne with her garden and birds.



He leaves to cherish his memories, his father; his five children, Brandon, Jr., Braylon and Emmanuel, of Youngstown and Breaun and Quala, of Columbus; his siblings, Bianca Liggens,of Columbus, Byron Liggens, Brandie Liggens, Alberta Perry, Robert Perry, Patrica Perry and Christina Scott, of Youngstown and JaNishia Savage of Los Angeles, California; his dear grandmother, who helped to rear him and with whom he lived with, Lillian Storey; his aunts, Angie Liggens, Yvone Scott, Sheneequa Storey, Barabara (Fred) Shelton and Adrieanne (Bre) Boudrey; his uncle, Kenny Liggens; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and close friends, Dustin Hennings, John Perdue, Dwayne and Edwin and Thomas James, Claude Bowling and Andre Ward.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Laura; his sister, Angie; his grandmother, Dorothy Liggens; his grandfather, Melvin Storey; his uncle, Barry Liggens; great-uncle, Eugene Haywood; his great-aunt, Josephine Haywood; Aunt Yvette Walker and his great-grandparents.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 5, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.



