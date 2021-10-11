Brandon Jamaal Wheat, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A visitation in honor of Mr. Brandon Jamaal Wheat, 31, will be held Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Wheat departed this life Thursday, September 30, 2021 unexpectedly in Columbus, Ohio.

Mr. Wheat was born on October 3, 1989 to Natasha Clark and Jermaine Wheat. Brandon graduated from FCI Academy where he played basketball and made All-City.

After graduating Brandon went into the workforce to support his only child, most recently working at Olive Garden.

He enjoyed spending time with family and basketball as he was an avid 76ers fan. He also had a great love for music.

Along with his parents, Brandon leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Nhy’ Asha Wheat of Columbus; his siblings, Shaniqua Fortner, Amber Thomas of Columbus, Daphne and Tyla Wheat of Georgia, Khalil Jackson of Georgia, Jaylen J.A. Lewis of Cleveland and Austin Forester of Canton; his grandparents, Robert Clark, Yvonne Hines of Youngstown and Stephen Pressley, Jr. of Canton; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Brandon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin Jackson and Eulaweese Pressley along with his close friends, David Clinkscale, Jr. and Joshua Tillman.

The family will receive guests immediately following the visitation in the fellowship hall of the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Brandon Jamaal Wheat.