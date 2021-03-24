Brandon Franklin Little, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Brandon Franklin Little, Sr. will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Mr. Little passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March, 19, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown with his loving family by his side.

Mr. Little was born April 23, 1979 at Northside Hospital to Robert Little and Shawn Hunter-Little.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1998. He attended YSU and Ross Medical Education Center.

He was currently employed at Intigral INC and was highly regarded as a good worker, friends with everybody, all around just a good person. Brandon loved his girls and taking care of his name sake son BJ. Brandon loved sports playing baseball, basketball and football in school. He was a big Steelers fan and wore his Steelers jersey when they played. Brandon loved tennis shoes and had a large collection of them.

Brandon was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and as a teen he was the former coordinator of the sound room. Brandon’s family and friends knew him to be a very laidback person who enjoyed music, movies, hanging with his family and friends.

Brandon leaves to cherish his memory those he loved dearly his parents his children, Bri’Ann, Bray’den and Brandon, Jr.; his siblings, William Fleetion, Kendrick Little (Felicia), Robert Little, Jr., of Youngstown; Robert Darnell (Shannon) of Columbus, Ohio and Porasha Moore of Youngstown; a host of numerous loving uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Ida Little and Ernest and Ollivette Nevels.

Friends may call Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Brandon Franklin Little, Sr.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.