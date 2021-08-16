Booker Thomas Brown, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Booker Thomas Brown, Jr., 77 of Youngstown, Ohio, will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Brown went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 6, 2021 at his home.

Booker, also known as Book or BT, was born February 11, 1944 in Macon, Mississippi, son of Rev. Booker T. Brown, Sr. and Lealer Stewart Brown.

Mr. Brown began working at Sheet and Tube when he was 18 years old. He later went onto Republic Steel and WCI until he retired at its closing.

He attended Christian Love Missionary Baptist Church.

He enjoyed watching old western movies, meeting with friends, coworkers and family. He would always make you laugh.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Tate) Brown; siblings, Lizzie B. Moore and Betty Jean Pullen (Brown); children, Niece (Darrell) Franklin-Heard of Columbus, Ohio, Jerry Walker, Brad Walker and Brenda Stanley of Youngstown, Casey Leqette; father-in-law, Arlequs Tate, Jr.; mother-in-law, Sarah Tate; brothers-in-law, Avanzo (Rita) Tate, Kenneth (Elisa) Tate, Arlequs (Tracey) Tate, Stephen Tate and Sterling Tate; sisters-in-law, Casandra Tate Lucus, Tanashia Tate, Stephanie Tate, Evele and William Moore and stepmother, Sherry Tate. He also leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Thomas (TC) Brown; a son, Craig Franklin and a daughter, Shawn Byers. He is now reunited with his loved ones in Heaven.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 18, one hour prior to services, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.