YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mrs. Blanche (Longs) Jefferson will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Blanche Longs Jefferson departed this life on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Ahuja Hospital in Beachwood, Ohio.

She was born to the late Betty and Henry Longs on August 5, 1947, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Blanche graduated from South High School in 1966.

She later moved to Bronx, New York where she resided for 15 years. She ultimately relocated back to Youngstown, Ohio and started a career as a cook at Rolling Acres Care Center in North Lima, Ohio. She eventually retired after providing Rolling Acres with exceptional service for over 20 years.

Blanche thoroughly enjoyed spending quality time with family, dancing, skating, bingo and watching soap operas. Blanche’s love for her family will be genuinely remembered by her weekly calls to family members. If she received no answer the first time, rest assured she would call again and again until she was able to get through. She remained loyal to those outgoing calls.

Blanche was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jefferson; parents, Betty (Longs) Mitchell and Henry Longs; sister, Mary Kate Ballard and nephew, Chris A Fitzgerald.

She is survived by her sisters, Charlotte Fitzgerald of Twinsburg, Ohio, Charlzetta (Darnell) Lardge of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Tiffany (Darico) McWilson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; brothers, Arthur L. Davis of Youngstown, Ohio and Robert L. Mitchell of Youngstown, Ohio; a niece, Lisa Ballard of Glen Allen, Virginia, whom she thought of as a daughter and a host of nieces and nephews, who will cherish their memories with her.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center and repass to immediately follow the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Blanche Longs Jefferson.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.