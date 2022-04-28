FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Blanche Alberta Callahan will be Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church 500 Sharon New Castle Ave in Farrell, P ennsylvania.

Mrs. Callahan departed this life Monday April 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 10:00 – 11 a.m. at the church. The family will also receive friends at the home of her granddaughter, LaWanda Tosha Green 1857 Roemer Blvd. in Farrell, P ennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Blanche Alberta Callahan