FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Blanche Alberta Callahan will be Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church 500 Sharon New Castle Ave in Farrell, Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Callahan departed this life Monday April 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 10:00 – 11 a.m. at the church. The family will also receive friends at the home of her granddaughter, LaWanda Tosha Green 1857 Roemer Blvd. in Farrell, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
