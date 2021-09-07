Betty A. Mitchell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mrs. Betty A. Mitchell will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at The Jaylex Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Betty Ann Mitchell, 90, of Youngstown, Ohio departed this life on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Hospice House in North Lima, Ohio.

Mrs. Mitchell was born February 1, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of Classie Grier and Charlie Salmon. She was reared by her grandmother, the late Carrie Grier.

Betty fulfilled her duties as a nursing assistant at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Delphs Nursing Home and Diamondhead Nursing Home. She retired after over 40 years of service.

As a selfless caregiver, she was known to have taken in several family members and foster children over the years. She loved spring cleaning and gardening. She was an avid card player and a sports enthusiast, who also enjoyed watching soap operas.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Blanche (Bobby) Jefferson of Youngstown, Ohio, Charlotte Fitzgerald of Macedonia, Ohio, Arthur L Davis of Youngstown, Ohio, Robert L Mitchell, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio, Charlzetta (Darnell) Lardge of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Tiffany (Darico) McWilson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Lisa Ballard of GlenAllen, Virginia, Charles (Mary) Fitzgerald of Macedonia, Ohio, Randy (Monica) Ballard, Jr. of Ontario, Canada, Craig (Pia) Fitzgerald of Gahanna, Ohio, Curtis Fitzgerald of Gahanna, Ohio, Ebony (Frank) Spano of Highland Heights, Ohio, Jessica Brown of San Diego, California, Destiny, Darnell, Jr., Devin and Denae Lardge, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; over 25 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; close friend, Rudolph Alford and a host of other family and friends who will miss her.

Betty was preceded in death by her grandmother, Carrie Grier; her parents, Classie and Charlie Salmon; her life partner, William Stewart; her children, Foy “Bo Jack” Miller and Mary Kate Ballard and her grandson, Christopher A Fitzgerald.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center Wednesday, September 8.

Arrangements by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Betty A Mitchell.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.