YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Bertha Mae Smith will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Smith departed this life Thursday, March 9, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Bertha Mae Smith.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.