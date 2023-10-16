YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bennett N. Jones, Sr., a beloved father, brother, grandfather and proud Army veteran, passed away on Friday, October 13, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley Care Center.

He was born on July 22, 1922, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the union of Henry V. and Nellie McKay Jones.



Bennett led a life full of purpose and adventure. With his high school diploma in hand, he embarked on a career as a laborer, working tirelessly in the manufacturing industry. His dedication and hard work led him to become a successful business owner, leaving a lasting impact on the community he served.

Following his retirement from General Motors, Bennett indulged in his passions. Fishing, photography and dancing were his favorite pastimes and he found joy in capturing beautiful moments through the lens of his camera. His love for storytelling and jokes brought laughter to those around him and his charismatic nature made him the life of every gathering.

As a proud Army veteran, Bennett served his country with honor and reached the esteemed rank of Master Sergeant. He had an unwavering dedication to his fellow soldiers and proudly defended the values of freedom and justice.

Family was at the center of Bennett’s life. He was united in matrimony to the late Truly McCarley Jones, whom he affectionately referred to as his “spoiled brat.” He leaves behind his cherished children, Paula Drake, Randolph Jones, Vernon Jones and Janice Morgan; along with his sister, P. Mae White and three generations of grandchildren. Bennett was blessed with a loving family that extends to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will forever hold memories of their playful interactions and dance-offs with their beloved grandfather. He was also blessed with a score of nieces and nephews.

With a deep love for the sea, Bennett owned numerous boats throughout his life, all proudly named “MissT” after his beloved wife. The peace he found on those waters brought him tranquility and moments of reflection as he sailed under the vast open sky.

Besides his parents and wife, Bennett was preceded in death by his son, Bennett Neal Jones, Jr.; sisters, Verna L. Wylie and Thelma Porch and other extended family members.

To honor and respect his wishes, there will be no services, instead Bennett would desire you to reflect upon times shared and cherished memories. He lived a long life without regrets. Bennett N. Jones, Sr. will forever be remembered for his unwavering spirit, contagious laughter and profound love for his family. May his soul find eternal peace as his legacy lives on in the hearts of all those who were fortunate enough to know him. We love you and will miss you dearly, Bennett. Rest in Peace.

The Jones Family entrusted J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, with the ministry of comfort and transitional care arrangements.

