FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Ms. Benita Lynn Lampkins will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at The Wheatland Fire Hall, 71 Broadway Avenue, Wheatland, Pennsylvania.

Benita was born March 30, 1963 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nancy Lampkins-McNeal and McKinley Dunkin.

She transitioned on Monday, August 22, 2022 at home.

Benita was known for being very loving and compassionate towards her friends and family. She enjoyed riding her scooter visiting Prince of Peace Center, Pastime with neighbors in her building and watching her favorite shows. She was known in her younger years as Gangsta Beneets.

Benita leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Marquis Ann Lampkins of Sharon; her four grandchildren, Malik, A’Mierea, Gha’Fir and Lai’On; her son, Aukeem Williams of Warren, Ohio; a loving cousin whom was reared as her sister, Kishme Cameron of Hermitage and her son, Keith Cameron, also of Hermitage; her aunt, Betty Kirkland of Florida and her uncles, William (Billy) and his wife, Davonna, of Philadelphia and Booker T. (BT) of Columbus, Ohio.

Benita was greeted in Heaven by both of her parents; a host of aunts and uncles and two grandsons, Mar’Kyi and Mar’Kayne.

The family would like to thank you all in our time of grieving.

*Heal me, Lord, and I will be healed; save me and I will be saved, for you are the one I praise” -Jeremiah 17:14.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

