AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Beatrice Daye will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Daye departed this life Sunday, March 27, 2022 at her residence in Austintown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 31 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, prior to the service. Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Beatrice Daye.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.