Barbara L. Blue Harrold, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Barbara L. Blue Harrold will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon- New Castle Road in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Harrold gained her heavenly wings on Friday, September 10, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

