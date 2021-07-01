Barbara Jean Washington Ford, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Barbara Jean Washington Ford will be held Friday, July 2 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Ford departed this life on Monday, June 21, 2021 at her residence in Mullins, South Carolina.

She was born December 11, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the youngest of Amanda Adams Washington and James Washington’s seven children.

Barbara graduated valedictorian from East High School, Youngstown, Ohio in 1961. She went on to graduate from Central State University, attended Antioch College, Syracuse University and Harvard where she obtained a Master of Arts in Teaching and a Professional Diploma in Administration and Supervision. Barbara was a member of Delta Sigma Theta for over 50 years.

Barbara joined Johnnie Ford in holy matrimony on August 15, 1967 and this union was blessed with one son, Shawn.

She was a devoted wife and mother in addition to a caring and loving sister. Barbara was a sincere friend to many.

Barbara was employed as an elementary and junior high school teacher, assistant principal, executive assistant and superintendent in NYC public schools.

After retiring she and her family moved to Columbia, South Carolina where they were awarded family of the year in 1995.

Barbara also established the first learning enrichment center in South Carolina’s North Eastern Regional AME Church District.

Barbara leaves to cherish her loving memories her devoted husband, Johnnie Ford of Mullins, South Carolina; her loving son, Shawn Ford of Mullins, South Carolina; her loving stepson, Willie Gilchrist of Nichols, South Carolina; three brothers, George Washington of Youngstown, Ohio, Walter (Julia) Washington of California and Norman (Donna) Washington of Cleveland, Ohio; sister-in-law, Leona Jones of Bronx, New York; brother-in-law, Archie Ford of Mullins, South Carolina; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by both parents; a sister, Alice Butler and two brothers, Johnnie Washington and James H. Washington.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 2 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m at the Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

