Artrell Da’Jour Au’Kequese Dill, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Artrell Da’Jour Au’Kequese Dill will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Christ Centered Church in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Dill, 23, of Youngstown departed this life Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Artrell was born December 8, 1997 in Youngstown, Ohio to Shiquella Dill and Willie Oliver III.

Artrell was a musician and an athlete; he loved football and basketball. Artrell enjoyed having fun with his family and friends and making people laugh. Most of all he loved his kids. They were the loves of his life. There is nothing he wouldn’t do for them.

Artrell leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Shiquella Dill of Youngstown; father, Willie (Sharee) Oliver III of Hubbard; his children, Artrell Dill, Jr. and Mi’Liyla Dill of Youngstown; his siblings, Trey’vonne Dill, Willie Oliver IV of Youngstown, Dabray, Christopher Walker of Atlanta, Georgia, Rashawn Wynn of Mississippi, RoseLee Dill of Warren, Kyi’anna and Bryi’anna Dill of Akron; his grandparents, Julia Oliver of Youngstown, Karen Dill of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Rev. Willie Oliver of Youngstown, Anthony Bailey of Youngstown and Stan (Paula) Crossley of McComb, Mississippi; a host of aunts and uncles and cousins and friends.

Artrell was preceded in death by his brother, Bray’Lin Oliver-Dill; his grandmothers, Bonesse Patton, Wilma Dill and his grandfather, Hugh Dill.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 30 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.