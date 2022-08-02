YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Rev. Arnold K. Smith, II will be held Friday August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Friendship Baptist Church 646 Lakewood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Rev. Smith departed this life July 23, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 5, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.