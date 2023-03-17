YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Arlegus Tate, Jr. will be held Tuesday. March 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Price Memorial AME Church, 920 Dryden Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Tate departed this life Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

