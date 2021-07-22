April M. Ramsey, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. April M. Ramsey will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamilton Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania. The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Ms. Ramsey departed this life Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Grove City, Pennsylvania.
Send flowers to the service of Ms. April M Ramsey
A television tribute will air Friday, July 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.