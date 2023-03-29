FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinne Holmes passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Antoinne Holmes will be held on his birthday Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Hour of Power Full Gospel Tabernacle, 1126 Fruit Ave in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Mr. Holmes departed this life March 23, 2023 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

The family will receive friends Saturday April 1, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

