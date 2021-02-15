Anthony McPeters, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Anthony McPeters will be held Wednesday, February 17 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. McPeters known to his family and friends as “Tony” departed this life Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. McPeters was born September 24, 1964 in Youngstown, a son of Oliver R. and Aretha Flint McPeters.

He attended East High School and was formerly employed with Stackhouse Oldsmobile car dealership.

He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Lakers fan. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother; his children, Stephanie A. McPeters, Tenisha N. McPeters, LaRhonda M. McPeters and her companion, Raymond Hammond, Keyshara D. (Phillip) Fuzell, Anthony L. McPeters, Jr. and his fiancée, DaLeon Scott and Demetric D. Cobb; his siblings, Darlene Flint, Anita Flint, Marlin McPeters and Denise McPeters-Simmons, whom he lovingly called “Baby Sister.”; 21 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 17 from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Service.

